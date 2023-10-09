Raymond James & Associates Acquires 576 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Booking worth $87,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,049.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,099.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,826.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

