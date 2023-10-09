Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Carrier Global worth $82,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Carrier Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

