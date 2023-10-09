Raymond James & Associates Buys 38,887 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $81,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

NSC stock opened at $191.51 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.