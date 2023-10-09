Raymond James & Associates Has $88.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $88,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 209,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 109,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 202,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.