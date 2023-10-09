Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $90,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $72.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

