Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $389,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

