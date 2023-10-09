Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $166.97 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $166,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.73. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

