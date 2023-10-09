Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.