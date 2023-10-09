Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 5,098 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $82,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $524.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.26. The firm has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

