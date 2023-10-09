State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $138.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.