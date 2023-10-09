State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.