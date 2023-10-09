State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 183.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after acquiring an additional 747,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.