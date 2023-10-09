State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,843 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $70.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.