Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

