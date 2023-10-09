Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 310 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

