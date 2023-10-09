Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 897 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $143.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

