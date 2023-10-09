Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $110.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

