Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 680 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies
In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:ROP opened at $494.83 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $508.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
