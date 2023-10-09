Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $103.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.04.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

