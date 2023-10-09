The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,557 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.15 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

