The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

