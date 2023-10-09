TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TJX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TJX stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

