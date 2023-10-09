TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

