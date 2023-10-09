Truist Financial Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $341.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $372.00 to $341.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.27.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $292.82 on Thursday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $292.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

