UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

