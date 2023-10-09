UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AON were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $236,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $327.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.79. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.25.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

