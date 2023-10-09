UMB Bank n.a. Sells 717 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of EL stock opened at $145.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $283.62.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.
Insider Activity
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
