UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 7,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $524.81 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.76 and a 200-day moving average of $490.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

