UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after buying an additional 509,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,063,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SVB Securities cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.7 %

UNH opened at $524.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.26. The company has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

