Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Lifted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.