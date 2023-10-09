Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

