Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $194.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

