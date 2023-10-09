Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

