Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.