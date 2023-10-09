WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

