WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

