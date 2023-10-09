Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 148,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.