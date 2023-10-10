10,556 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 70.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Xylem by 1,414.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 186,972 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

