1,484 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

D stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

