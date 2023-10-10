2,066 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

