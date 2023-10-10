2,233 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.