24,021 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

