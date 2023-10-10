257,092 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 257,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 6.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Vale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

