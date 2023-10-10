32,640 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 350,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 163.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

