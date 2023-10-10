3,601 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Ball Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $62.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

