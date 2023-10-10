3,981 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $425,963.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,840. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

