433 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

