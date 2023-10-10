4,954 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

CMCSA opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

