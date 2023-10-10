519,686 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 519,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Gold Fields at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,307,000 after purchasing an additional 184,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,780,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,990,000 after purchasing an additional 470,417 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

