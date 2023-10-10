9,183 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

